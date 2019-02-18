|
James G. Mastropolo, 86, of Yardville, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton.
An Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was born and raised in North Bergen, NJ, moving to the Yardville area in 1963. James retired from Delaval with over 25 years of service. In his spare time he was an avid fan of all NY sports teams, he also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, and always a good cigar. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Son of the late John and Concetta Romano Mastropolo, husband of the late Carol Contento Mastropolo, and father of the late Michael Mastropolo, he is survived by his four sons and daughters-in-law, James Mastropolo with whom he resided, Joseph Mastropolo and Shannon Hoffman, Richard and Victoria Mastropolo, and Robert and Nicole Mastropolo; his sister Anne Fede; nine grandchildren, Melissa, Anthony, Andrea, Nicholas, Jenna, Julie, and Jack Mastropolo, two step grandchildren, Michael and Nicholas Mangione; two great grandchildren, Salvatore Borges and Angelo Mastropolo; many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, February 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Buklad Yardville Memorial Chapel, 30 Yardville-Allentown Road in Yardville, then again on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a brief prayer services being held 10:30 a.m. at the memorial chapel.
Entombment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the New Lisbon Family and Friends Association, P.O. Box 2055, Brick, NJ 08723.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 18, 2019