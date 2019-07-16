|
James McCrae, 74 of Ewing, NJ departed this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Capital Health, Hopewell. Born in Dublin, GA, Jimmy or Uncle Jim as he was called graduated from Trenton Central High School. He retired from General Motors. James was a crossing guard for the Ewing Township School District for 13 years. Mr. McCrae was a disabled Vietnam veteran who was honorably discharged from United States Army. Predeceased by his parents, Willie Maxie McCrae, Sr. and Hattie Gilham, a brother, Willie Maxie McCrae, Jr. “Bill” and a sister, Vera Mae Pollard; he is survived by three nieces, Anita O’Neal of Georgia, Phyllis Elder of North Carolina and Erica Pollard of Trenton, NJ; a stepdaughter, Tawanda McCrae of Ewing; step-granddaughters, Shenese Vaughn ad Briana McKennis; a sister-in-law, Emma McCrae of North Carolina; 5 great nieces, 3 great nephews, 4 great great nieces and 4 great great nephews; his companion and caregiver, Gloria Champion and family friend, Ernie Ray. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 19, 2019 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Calling hours will be Friday from 9am to 11am at the chapel. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on July 17, 2019