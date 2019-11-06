|
James C. Mitchell Jr. age 84 passed away November 3, 2019 at Capital Health Medical Center Hopewell. He was born in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and moved to Trenton, New Jersey in 1954. He was employed at Starr Transit, Trenton, NJ; Trapp Rock, Hopewell Township; Harbourt Air Freight, Hamilton, NJ and retired from Standard Roofing, Hamilton, NJ in December, 2000. He worked at Roll Tech part time until 2006. Jim served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960. He was baptized at the age of thirteen at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, North Wilkesboro, and NC. After moving to Trenton, he joined Community Baptist Church in Yardley, Pennsylvania. He became a member of First Baptist Church of Pennington, in 1984. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Arlee Mitchell. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Loretta, his son James C. Mitchell III, his grandchildren; James M. Mitchell (Nicole), Jade A. Kimbrough (Justin), and Darius Mitchell, his great-grandchildren; Skye and Justin Kimbrough, and Presley Mitchell, his brother, Ray Mitchell (Judy), and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at United Methodist Church, 60 South Main Street, Pennington, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 157, Pennington, NJ 08534. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 7, 2019