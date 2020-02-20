|
James Rodgers, Sr. was born November 13, 1927 to the late Mary Lou Echol and George Rodgers in Montgomery, AL. He was educated in the Montgomery Public School System. As a young child, James and his family moved to Trenton, NJ where he remained a longtime resident of the area. James was previously employed by Conrail Railroads and Carter Wallace Pharmaceuticals for over 30 years before retiring. James was a man of faith and developed his own personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He was a member of Courtney Temple COGIC for many years. James was a one of a kind man, with a bold personality. He had a no-nonsense attitude and to know him was to love him. One of his favorite things to do was play golf. He was a member of the Princeton Golf Club and spent many days perfecting his craft. On February 10, 2020 at Tulip Special Care in Philadelphia, PA, God saw fit to take his beloved son James home to eternal rest. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his wife, Doris T. Rodgers; two daughters, Jane Rodgers and Theresa Knight; and one sister, AnnieBell Jackson. He leaves to cherish his memories: three sons, James Rodgers, Jr., George T. Rodgers, and Colonel T. Rodgers; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his longtime buddy, Curtis Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be Saturday at 11am Funeral 12pm Courtney Temple 740 Pennington Ave., Trenton, NJ Funeral arrangement are under Hughes Funeral Home
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 21, 2020