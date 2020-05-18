Janet Marie Lee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie Lee, a long-time resident of Hamilton, died on May 16, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by her six loving children Kathy Harding (Mike), Ben Lee, Michael Lee (Theresa), Mary Jo Ammon (Steve), Theresa Harding (Dave), and Chris Lee (Pam), nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Janet was a beloved nurse in the area for over 45 years at St. Francis Hospital, St. Anthony High School, Mercer Geriatric Center and Anesthesia Pain Treatment Center. Interment will be private; a Celebration of Life Mass will be held when we are able to gather. Please visit www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com for complete obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved