Janet Marie Lee, a long-time resident of Hamilton, died on May 16, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by her six loving children Kathy Harding (Mike), Ben Lee, Michael Lee (Theresa), Mary Jo Ammon (Steve), Theresa Harding (Dave), and Chris Lee (Pam), nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Janet was a beloved nurse in the area for over 45 years at St. Francis Hospital, St. Anthony High School, Mercer Geriatric Center and Anesthesia Pain Treatment Center. Interment will be private; a Celebration of Life Mass will be held when we are able to gather. Please visit www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Trentonian from May 18 to May 19, 2020.