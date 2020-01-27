|
|
Janet Sullivan, age 62, of Ewing, NJ, passed away on January 25, 2020. She was born to the late James and Dorothy (nee French) Sullivan in Jersey City, NJ. Janet is survived by her siblings, Jim Sullivan, Maryellen Sullivan (Bob Fahey), and Michael Sullivan; significant other, Ralph Cray; nieces and nephews, Allane Cutillo, Meghan Sullivan, Melissa Gross, Devon Sullivan, and Randy Sullivan; and many loving great nieces and nephews. Janet was an avid reader, a trivia buff, and enjoyed watching movies. She loved helping and caring for others; and above all, she enjoyed spending time with Ralph who was her best friend and the love of her life. Janet will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm and on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10am-11am at Murphy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 935 Parkway Ave., Ewing, NJ 08619. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ewing Church Cemetery. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please do so for or for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 28, 2020