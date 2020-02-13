|
|
Jason R. Gove, 38 of Whiting, passed away February 8th, 2020 at his residence. Born in Trenton Jay was a Line Chef employed by the Dunleavy Restaurant. He was a devoted father, husband, and chef. Jay could make the room light up with his million dollar smile and off the wall antics. He dedicated his professional life to throwing down everything he had in the kitchen. Son of the late JoAnn Gove, he is survived by his wife Amanda Cosma, his children, Ian Gove and Rosemary Cosma-Lara, his grandmother Ann Gove, aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved friends that made him family. A Memorial Service will be held Monday February 17th at 1pm, at the Hope Hose Humane Company 150 W. Burlington St. Bordentown NJ 08505. Private Graveside Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hamilton Twp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 14, 2020