Jason D. Rowe, 36, of Hamilton, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Trenton, he grew up in Allentown and attended Allentown High School. An auto mechanic, Jason enjoyed auto racing, fishing, and playing quoits. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Jinx, Cali and Monty and was an avid President Trump supporter. Predeceased by two infant sons, Caison and Jase and his grandmother, Ginger Wilson; Jason is survived by his parents, Christopher and Tracy Rowe; his fiancée, Casie Mahon; his brother, Jesse Rowe, his paternal grandmother, Alma Rowe, his maternal grandfather, Carl W. Wilson; his close friend Jason Tkacs as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, extend family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made in Jason’s name to a local animal shelter. Cremation will be private with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown.



