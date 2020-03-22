|
|
Jason J. Shoemaker, 41, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born July 12, 1978 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of John and Susan (Trapani) Shoemaker.Jason attended Monmouth University and worked with Eastern Armored Services in NJ, where he started his education and training in Criminal Justice. He was an EMT with the Nottingham Rescue Squad, and was a Corporate Manager with McCopCo, the parent company of McDonalds. In addition to his parents he is survived by an uncle, Robert Shoemaker, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Burial will be announced for a later date in New Jersey. Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net. 1978 - 2020 Jason J. Shoemaker
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 23, 2020