Jean Joyce Walters, 82, of Ewing, NJ, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell, NJ. Born in Trenton, to the late Sabatino and Helen (Gallino) Rossi. Jean and her husband Fred were parishioners of St. Hedwig RC Church. In her earlier years Jean was a beautician. She was a longtime, 30 plus years, teacher and coach at St. Hedwig School. She taught grades ranging from Kindergarten to 8th. Jean also worked for Comcast along side the original owner. She coached basketball and softball, and was inducted into the CYO Hall of Fame as well as the Hall of Fame for Ewing High School. She was also honored by the Trenton Softball HOF, Trenton PAL and Trenton Select Organizations for Merited Service Awards. Needless to say she was very well known in and around Mercer County. In her younger days she played for the Discount Auto Softball Team. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She never missed any of her children’s sporting events. Jean will be truly missed by many. Besides her loving husband Fred, she is survived by her sons; Michael Walters and his wife Jacqueline of Tampa, FL, Mark Walters and his wife Karen of Seminole, FL and her daughter Michele “Shelly” Dearden and her husband John; her sisters, Nancy DeSantis and Elaine Taylor and her husband Warren; sister in law Sandy Ulrich, her grandchildren; Kevin, Keith and his wife Katie, Kasey and his fiancée Kellyann, Noah, Austin, Connor and Hunter, her cherished great grandson Duke Christopher Dearden, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother in laws Jack DeSantis and John Ulrich. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at the Murphy Funeral Home, 935 Parkway Avenue, Ewing, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 16 at 10:00 AM at St. Hedwig RC Church, Trenton, friends and relatives can gather at the funeral home at 9:00 AM. Interment will be at St. Hedwig Cemetery. www.murphyfh.com
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 14, 2020