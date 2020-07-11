1/
Jean Muka
Jean M. Muka, 73, passed away July 11, 2020 at the RWJ/Hamilton. Born in Trenton on November 29, 1946, she was a lifelong area resident. Jean was a graduate of Cathedral High School Class of 1964 and retired from Capital Health Systems. On June 11, 1973 Jean underwent a renal transplant at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. The kidney she received was donated by her mother. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Shargo Muka, Jean is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Janet and Keith R. Zimmerly , Sr. of Hamilton NJ. She is also survived by her Godmother Helen Palinski, an Aunt Joan Shargo, Cousin Palma Buttich and her friends, Shirley Roberts, Dolores Brezak, Dot Young, and Sister Josephine Aparo. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Homestead at Hamilton for the loving care provided to Jean during these past two years. Donations in Jean's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to restrictions imposed by the Corona Virus Pandemic, private graveside services and burial will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619 use cc email me price please 609-394-5460

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartmann Funeral Home
2830 Nottingham Way
Mercerville, NJ 08619
(609) 394-5460
