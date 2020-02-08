|
Jean V. White, 88, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton. Raised in Trenton, Jean resided in Hamilton Square since 1963. Mrs. White retired after 25 years working as an Administrative Assistant at the Lawrence Prep High School. Her happiest times were spent at Wildwood Crest and being with her great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Anna (Kupecki) Bilecki; her husband, Thomas R. White; her son, Thomas S. White, Sr.; her grandson, Thomas S. White, Jr.; and her brother, Michael Bilecki. She is survived by her sons, Stephen V. White and his companion, Kimberly Cleary, and Michael White; her great-grandchildren, Ryan and Kayla White; her former daughter-in-law, Cathy White Danka; her nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Funeral services will begin on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hamilton, New Jersey. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 9, 2020