The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
(609) 587-0170
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean V. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean V. White Obituary
Jean V. White, 88, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton. Raised in Trenton, Jean resided in Hamilton Square since 1963. Mrs. White retired after 25 years working as an Administrative Assistant at the Lawrence Prep High School. Her happiest times were spent at Wildwood Crest and being with her great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Anna (Kupecki) Bilecki; her husband, Thomas R. White; her son, Thomas S. White, Sr.; her grandson, Thomas S. White, Jr.; and her brother, Michael Bilecki. She is survived by her sons, Stephen V. White and his companion, Kimberly Cleary, and Michael White; her great-grandchildren, Ryan and Kayla White; her former daughter-in-law, Cathy White Danka; her nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Funeral services will begin on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hamilton, New Jersey. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saul Colonial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -