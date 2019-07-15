|
Jeffrey P. Szwed, 61, of Ewing Township died Thursday July 11, 2019 at Virtua Willingboro Hospital in Willingboro. Born in Trenton he spent most of his life as a Trenton area resident. He was employed at the A.R.C., Shelter Workshop in Ewing Township. He was a member of the Holy Innocence Society of Holy Cross Church, Boy Scouts of America and the A.R.C. Trenton Chapter. Son of the late John W. & Catherine T. Zak Szwed; brother of the late John T. Szwed. Surviving are his 3 sisters and 3 brother in laws Linda & Ken Bolton of New Port Richey, FL, Marsha & James Kenny of Mercerville and Cindy & Michael Mikkelsen of Ewing Township; 2 brothers and one sister in law John & Maryann Szwed of Yardville and Douglas M. Szwed of Lawrence Township; several aunts and uncles; sister in law Mary Szwed; 5 nephews Scott, Christopher and John Szwed and Michael and Larry Janowski; 2 nieces Stephanie Mikkelsen and Shannon Mirabello. Funeral home Services will be conducted Wednesday Morning at 10:00am at the Winowicz Funeral Home, 308 Adeline Street, Trenton. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Hamilton Township. Calling hour will be Wednesday morning from 9:00am to 10:00am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are to be made in Jeff’s memory to A.R.C. of Mercer at 180 Ewingville Road 08638, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on July 16, 2019