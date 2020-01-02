The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winowicz Funeral Chapel
865 Brunswick Ave
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 393-1652
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Ostrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Ostrowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Ostrowski Obituary
Jennie Garczynski Ostrowski, 99, of Trenton passed away Monday December 30, 2019 at University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. Daughter of the late Ignaintius & Josephine Garczynski; Wife of the late Edward L. Ostrowski; sister of the late Stella Solis. Surviving Jennie is her 4 sons Lawrence “Larry” & wife Joann Ostrowski of Hamilton Square, Edward Ostrowski of Delano, PA, Robert Ostrowski of North Trenton and Joseph Ostrowski of North Trenton; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; a brother Lawrence “Butch” & wife Rose Garczynski of Grants Path, Oregon; as well as several nieces and nephews. Born in Trenton she was a life long North Trenton resident. She retired in 1997 after 60 years of service as Secretary with General Porcelain Plant of Pennsylvania Avenue. Jennie enjoyed being a homemaker and spoiling her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren especially around the holidays with her Polish traditions. She also enjoyed bus trips to the Jersey Shore. Funeral will be held Monday morning January 6 at 10:00am from the Winowicz Funeral Chapel 865 Brunswick Avenue North Trenton with Rev. Jacek W Labinski officiating. Burial will follow in St. Hedwigs Cemetery in Ewing Township. Calling hours will be on Sunday Afternoon from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and again from 9:00am to 10:00am at the funeral chapel on Monday.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Winowicz Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -