|
|
Jennie Garczynski Ostrowski, 99, of Trenton passed away Monday December 30, 2019 at University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. Daughter of the late Ignaintius & Josephine Garczynski; Wife of the late Edward L. Ostrowski; sister of the late Stella Solis. Surviving Jennie is her 4 sons Lawrence “Larry” & wife Joann Ostrowski of Hamilton Square, Edward Ostrowski of Delano, PA, Robert Ostrowski of North Trenton and Joseph Ostrowski of North Trenton; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; a brother Lawrence “Butch” & wife Rose Garczynski of Grants Path, Oregon; as well as several nieces and nephews. Born in Trenton she was a life long North Trenton resident. She retired in 1997 after 60 years of service as Secretary with General Porcelain Plant of Pennsylvania Avenue. Jennie enjoyed being a homemaker and spoiling her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren especially around the holidays with her Polish traditions. She also enjoyed bus trips to the Jersey Shore. Funeral will be held Monday morning January 6 at 10:00am from the Winowicz Funeral Chapel 865 Brunswick Avenue North Trenton with Rev. Jacek W Labinski officiating. Burial will follow in St. Hedwigs Cemetery in Ewing Township. Calling hours will be on Sunday Afternoon from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and again from 9:00am to 10:00am at the funeral chapel on Monday.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 3, 2020