|
|
Jerome H. Smith, 87 of Ewing passed away with his loving family by his side on November 4th at home. Born in Philadelphia, PA he honorably served his country in the US Marines, Army National Guard and Air National Guard. He retired from West Windsor Plainsboro School District. Mr. Smith enjoyed sending cards and well wishes to friends, spending time with his family and his beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor. He believed in being kind above all else. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Blondell Smith, sister Sylvia Alleyne, nieces Pier Smith and Wanda Foreman he is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Janas Lee Smith, daughters Darlena Dyton (Joseph) Dawn Smith. Son Derek Smith, granddaughter Janas Lee Eastmead, nieces Kim Hill and Saundra Boone, cousin Warren Goldstein and many more relatives and friends. Calling hours will be 6pm to 8pm Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Hughes Funeral Home 324 Bellevue Ave. Trenton, NJ. In lieu of flowers Mr. Smith would have said pay kindness forward to others.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 8, 2019