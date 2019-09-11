Home

Jibri Lamar Parker, 45, accepted his angel’s invitation to be with the Lord Sunday, August 8, 2019 at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Born February 28, 1974, in Trenton, he formerly attended McCorristin Catholic High School. He was an avid Eagles and Sixers fan and loved spending time with his daughter and grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother, Rahma’an Smith and others special relatives, Jibri’s memory will forever be cherished by: his daughter, Lyasha Allen; grandchildren, London and Logan; parents, Linda Parker and Leonard Smith (Inez); sister, Khalilah Jones (Jimmy) and a host of beloved relatives and friends, including his donor family, the Nolons. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 735 E. State St., Trenton. Viewing, 9am; funeral, 11am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 12, 2019
