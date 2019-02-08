|
Joan A. Fajgier of Whiting, formerly of Country Lakes, Browns Mills, Age 98 years, passed away February 2, 2019 at Crestwood Manor, Whiting. She was a native of England, locating to the United States in 1946, settling in Country Lakes n 1956. Joan was a life member of the South Jersey Pine Girl Scouts. She was a former member of Friends of the Library, Pemberton Twp., and Soroptomist International, Rancocas Valley Club. She was a graduate of Burlington County College and Thomas Edison College. Joan was a retired professional tutor for the writing lab at BCC. She was preceded in death by her late husband Joseph John Fajgier. Beloved mother of Ann Marie Fajgier of Vero Beach, FL and Charles Joseph Fajgier and wife Rosemary of Browns Mills, and sister of Myrtle Ann Swanson, grandmother of Jason Lee and Christopher Mark Fajgier and great grandmother of Dawn, Lillianna and Andrew. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Road Browns Mills. Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 10, 2019