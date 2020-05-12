Joan H. Gray (Jaruszewski), 86 of Trenton, NJ passed away on May 6, 2020 succumbing to Covid-19. Born on Hancock Street in Trenton she lived most of her life in and around her beloved city. She was the daughter of the late John and Helen Jaruszewski. Joan graduated from Saint Mary’s Cathedral High School and was later certified as a Medical Technologist from Saint Francis Medical Center. For many years she was employed as a Medical Laboratory Technologist at Mercer Medical Center in Trenton. Later she enjoyed a career in real estate. Joan is lovingly remembered and survived by her husband, Thomas A. Gray; her sister, Helen Liedtka; her four daughters, Karen McGarrity and husband Chris Duncan of Montclair NJ, Coleen McGarrity of Montclair NJ, Kate Cooper and husband Nigel of Charleston SC, Amy Guerino and husband Frank of Monroe NJ; two step-daughters, Caroline and Francine Gray; six grandchildren, Tony and John Guerino, Adam and Simon Cooper, Andrew Duncan and wife Justine, Abby Zaks and husband Diego; one great grandson, two step-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Joan loved her morning crossword puzzle, reading mysteries, decorating, gardening and her adventures in her 1968 Mustang Fastback. The Jersey shore held a big piece of her heart...fishing, crabbing and boating with Tom and the excursions to AC! She could catch, clean and cook crabs faster than her hungry family could eat them! We would be remiss if we didn’t mention her love of ELVIS! Joan went to see Elvis in Philadelphia in 1955 when she was 9 months pregnant with her first child. Her love for him never wavered but she did have a few dalliances with Tom Jones and Englebert Humperdink. Joan adored her younger sister, Helen. There was always lots of laughter when the two of them were together! The love and devotion Joan had for her mother was boundless, as it was for her daughters. Joan was a great mom! She was their Brownie and Girl Scout leader as well as their biggest Cheer leader. She was always generous and enthusiastic with her time. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. If you would like to remember Joan in a special way, please consider making a donation to the following charity: Feeding America at https://www.feedingamerica.org/about-us
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from May 12 to May 13, 2020.