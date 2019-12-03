|
Joan Keith, 67 of Trenton, NJ departed this life on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Mary’s Medical Center Langhorne, PA. Born in Trenton, NJ, Joan was a lifelong area resident. She was employed by the City of Trenton-Police Department for 19 years. In 2011 she continued her Christian journey with Wayne Avenue Baptist Church. Joan was a past member of OES of Lady Scott Chapter #202 of Trenton, NJ. Predeceased by her husband, Charlie J. Keith Sr.; her parents, Clayton and Mamie Cox/Walter and Mary Cox; her son, Charles J. Keith Jr; four brothers, Clayton “Junie” Cox Jr., David Cox, William “Bud” Cox, and Daniel Cox. Joan is survived by two daughters, Larissa D. Starr and Continna N. Starr; a step-son, Sean Keith; two grand-children, Shareka W. Starr and Elijah J. McRae: three sisters, Essie Cox-Stackhouse (Timothy), Carol Cox and Cecelia Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, along with other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11am at Wayne Avenue Baptist Church 30 Wayne Ave. Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery Arneytown, NJ. Calling hours will be Friday from 9am to 11am at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 4, 2019