JoAnn Davis, Hamilton Twp., daughter of the late Fairy Bell Davis and the late Henry J. Davis, Sr. also the sister of the late Carolyn Davis, departed this life on November 15, 2020 at RWJ Hospital in Hamilton, NJ. JoAnn Graduated from the Hamilton Township School district. She then went on to receive her undergraduate degree in Early Education from the College of New Jersey (TSC) and later received her Master’s Degree in Education from Houston Baptist University. She was employed the Trenton Public School District and retired after 35 years of service. She was a member of National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. Pi Chapter. JoAnn is survived by her siblings Bette Davis, Hamilton Twp., Henry J. Davis, Jr., Hamilton Twp., NJ and Beverly Bradley (Joey), Burlington Twp., her nieces Olivia and Savannah, her god-niece Memphis, a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be directed under the direction of Anderson Funeral Services. A public viewing will be held 9 am to 10am at the Riverside Memorial Chapel, 1310 Prospect Street, Ewing, NJ. Private funeral services will immediately follow. Masks must be worn.



