1/
Joann Mercantini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann Mercantini, passed away peacefully on Monday November 16, 2020 with her loving sons by her side. Joann was employed with the Law office of Robert L. Sexton. She was a member of St. Mary’s church and the Hope Hose Humane Ladies Auxiliary. Daughter of the late Lawrence H. Mercantini Sr. and Janet K. (McQullian) Mercantini, predeceased by her brother, Lawrence “Duke” Mercantini Jr., her grandparents, Joseph A. Mercantini Sr. and Anna D. (Angelucci) Mercantini, Walter Jennings and Anna (Pone) Jennings. She is survived by her three sons and daughter-in-law whom she adored, James J. Stemetzki, and his wife Nidia, Joel M. Stemetzki, Jared l. Stemetzki, her 7 beautiful grandchildren, Logan M. Stemetzki, Kyleigh Rose Stemetzki, Julian Marfino, James Stemetzki, Alexa Marie Stemetzki and Blake Stemetzki, Laila Stemetzki, her siblings, Teresa and Nick Valli, Patricia Marion (Tom), Janet Mercantini (Paul), Daryl Mercantini, Richard Mercantini, Robert Mercantini (Erin), Mary Johnson (Mike), Annette Mercantini, Laurene Ermi (Chris) and Dana Taylor (Scott). Her step mother, Debbie Mercantini, several nieces and nephews, her godchildren, Eric Arroyo and Megan Mercantini, and many cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either Mary Mother of the church parish 45 Crosswicks St. Bordentown NJ 08505 or Hope Hose Humane 150 W Burlington St, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, 100 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced when possible. A speaker is outside for those wishing to listen outside during the service. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday November 21st 11:00 am at Mary Mother of the church parish 45 Crosswicks St. Bordentown. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5:00 ~ 8:00 pm and Saturday morning 9:30 ~ 10:30 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery Bordentown. Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505. Please go to Joann’s Book of memories page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com to upload a picture, order flowers or offer condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bordentown Home For Funerals
40 Crosswicks St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bordentown Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved