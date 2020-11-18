Joann Mercantini, passed away peacefully on Monday November 16, 2020 with her loving sons by her side. Joann was employed with the Law office of Robert L. Sexton. She was a member of St. Mary’s church and the Hope Hose Humane Ladies Auxiliary. Daughter of the late Lawrence H. Mercantini Sr. and Janet K. (McQullian) Mercantini, predeceased by her brother, Lawrence “Duke” Mercantini Jr., her grandparents, Joseph A. Mercantini Sr. and Anna D. (Angelucci) Mercantini, Walter Jennings and Anna (Pone) Jennings. She is survived by her three sons and daughter-in-law whom she adored, James J. Stemetzki, and his wife Nidia, Joel M. Stemetzki, Jared l. Stemetzki, her 7 beautiful grandchildren, Logan M. Stemetzki, Kyleigh Rose Stemetzki, Julian Marfino, James Stemetzki, Alexa Marie Stemetzki and Blake Stemetzki, Laila Stemetzki, her siblings, Teresa and Nick Valli, Patricia Marion (Tom), Janet Mercantini (Paul), Daryl Mercantini, Richard Mercantini, Robert Mercantini (Erin), Mary Johnson (Mike), Annette Mercantini, Laurene Ermi (Chris) and Dana Taylor (Scott). Her step mother, Debbie Mercantini, several nieces and nephews, her godchildren, Eric Arroyo and Megan Mercantini, and many cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either Mary Mother of the church parish 45 Crosswicks St. Bordentown NJ 08505 or Hope Hose Humane 150 W Burlington St, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, 100 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced when possible. A speaker is outside for those wishing to listen outside during the service. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday November 21st 11:00 am at Mary Mother of the church parish 45 Crosswicks St. Bordentown. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5:00 ~ 8:00 pm and Saturday morning 9:30 ~ 10:30 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery Bordentown. Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505. Please go to Joann’s Book of memories page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com
