Jocelyn C. Lawson age 48, passed away at Cooper Hospital in Camden, NJ on January 31, 2019. She was born in Guyana, South America. Jocelyn migrated with her family to the United States in 1987 and had been a resident of Hamilton Township, New Jersey for the past 31 years. She attended East Orange High School in East Orange, New Jersey, Nottingham High School, Hamilton Township, New Jersey, and Mercer County Community College. Jocelyn was employed at T.J Maxx, Lancaster Dress and Payless Shoes Source until her automobile accident four years ago. She was enlisted in the US Army in 1995 and was honorably discharged in 1996 due to an injury. Jocelyn started attending Macedonia Baptist Church in 1990 and later became a loyal member. She is predeceased by: Her father Charles Lawson, Grandmother Veronica Daniels, Uncles Sylvan David and Claude Lawson. Aunts: Eloise Bogado, Lyndel Harding and Hortense Baird. Jocelyn is survived by her mother Mrs. Gwendoline Lawson, Children: Jasmin Lawson and Jahvon Jackson, Siblings: Juliana Lawson, Jennifer Lawson Moore (Samuel), Christopher Lawson (Lorraine), Colin Lawson, Janita Lawson Ming (Robert), Kimmel Bradley (Kareem) and Cleveland Lawson. Fiancée Daniel Martino, Nieces Odessa Santiago (Luis), Chrystal, Breana and Bryana, Nephews Kevon and Rohan and a multitude of cousins and friends. Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Macedonia Baptist Church 1300 Greenwood Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08609. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the church. Interment Greenwood Cemetery Hamilton Township, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 7, 2019