Joesiah Robison

Joesiah Robison Obituary
Joesiah Jeremiah Robison, 15, of Ewing, NJ departed this life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ, JoJo as he was affectionately called was educated in the Ewing Township Public Schools. He was a member of the CYO Summer Basketball League ERBL. JoJo is predeceased by his grandfather, Dwight Battle, Sr. and a sister, Shaela Johnson. He is survived by his parents, Wrenaldo Johnson and Princess Robison; five brothers, Demetrius Meekins, Wrenaldo, Jr., Rayshawn, Devyn and Demauri Johnson; six sisters, Jazeerah and Jazonni Robison, Bryana, Lamiya, Amiyah and Kiarra Johnson; grandparents, Thomas Bush, Linda Robison, Susan Johnson and Maurice Armstrong; one aunt, Tangela Bankston; five uncles, James and Michael Robison; Curtis, Ato and Kwamaine Johnson, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Bibleway Cathedral 60 Randall Ave. Trenton, NJ. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 7, 2019
