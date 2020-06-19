John "Ronnie" Arndt
John “Ronnie” Arndt, 73, of Mercerville, NJ, passed away on June 16, 2020, at RWJUH. Ron was born in Bonifay, FL, and grew up in Robbinsville, NJ. Son of the late Albert (Bill) Arndt and Pat Goldberg, he is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Violet; Goddaughters, Melanie Teresky and Kristen Stillwell, and many dear friends considered family. He was a kind and giving person who was always trying to make you laugh. He loved the Yankees, fishing, softball, bowling and socializing at the casinos. Memorial gifts may be made in Ron’s name to People for Animals, www.pfaonline.org. Services will be private.

Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
