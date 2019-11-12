Home

John Coy

John Coy Obituary
John Thomas “Butch” Coy, retired Trenton Police Detective Sergeant, age 80 passed away peacefully November 7, 2019 surrounded by beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John I. and Jeanette Coy, his oldest daughter, Barrie A. Coy, and oldest sister, Elizabeth Coy Sullivan. He is survived by the love of his life, Faith Parago Coy, his children; Wendy Coy Demby (Roger), Dhana Coy, David Coy, and Dawn Coy Armstead (Charles), his sister, Clara Coy Brooks, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and special friends to the family; Retired Trenton Police Detective Sergeant, Vander McFarland, and Robin K. Lord. A celebration of his life will be 11am Friday, November 15, 2019 at Galilee Baptist Church, 440 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until the time of service at the church. Interment Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 13, 2019
