JOHN DRUZBACKY 103, died on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Rose Hill Assisted Living in Hamilton. John, affectionately known as ‘‘Uncle John,’’ was a special man who was loved by all those he encountered throughout his life. Early in his life John realized the importance of living in the present and trusting the future to his God and Savior. He was a living example of love for his family and friends and will be missed dearly. John was born on February 19, 1917 in Trenton. John was predeceased by parents John and Suzanna and siblings Steve, Helen, Mary, Rose and George. He is survived by nephew John Pushman and wife Susan, nephew James Druzbacky and wife Melanie and niece Patricia Wyszynski and nephews Joseph and Paul and niece Elizabeth as well as great nephews and nieces. He worked for various different places including Motor Vehicle as a driver examiner, Housing Inspector for City of Trenton, Mail Clerk for Trenton Post office, Aircraft Assembler at Kaiser Metal Products and Storekeeper at Johnstone Training and Research Center of Bristol, PA. John was a long time parishioner of St. Stanislaus Parish for many years and later a parishioner of Divine Mercy (Holy Cross) in Trenton, and more recently with St. Gregory the Great Parish. In addition to his engaging personality and positive influence in his neighborhood, John was an active member of First Catholic Slovak Union. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from October 1942 to November 1945 as a cannoneer with Artillery Battery D451 and received the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with Bronze Arrowhead. He served in France, Italy, North Africa, Germany. Belgium and saw much action. Family and Friends are invited to gather for a Funeral Liturgy which will be held Thursday morning, October 22nd at 10:00am in St. Gregory the Great Church in Robbinsville. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hamilton Township. Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 21st, evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Winowicz Funeral Home, 308 Adeline Street, Trenton NJ 08611.



