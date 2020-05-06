John Graziul
John “Norm” Graziul, 87, a resident of Lawrenceville, NJ, and formerly of Dickson City, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Capitol Health Center, Hopewell, NJ. He was preceded in death by his wife the former, Geraldine Yezierski. Born in Dickson City, he was the son of the late Frank and Stella Czup Graziul. He was a graduate of Dickson City High School, and he served with the US Army during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a line supervisor at US Steel, Fairless Hills, PA. John was a past Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus, Ewing Council 3756. He was a faithful member of the Church of the Incarnation, Ewing, where he served as a mass usher. Surviving are his children, Sandra Graziul, Franklin Park, NJ, Diane Chamberlin, Hummelstown, PA, Kenneth Graziul and wife, Julie, Lumberton, NJ; three grandchildren, John Graziul and wife, Gabriella, Rose Graziul, and Chris Chamberlin and wife, Tish; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Morgan Chamberlin; a sister, Helen Kolenda, Dickson City; a brother, Edward Graziul, New Freedom, PA; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a son, John Graziul Jr.: brothers, Frank “Fritz”, Stanley, Henry “Hank” Graziul; sisters, Wallace “Wally” Bielinski, Lee Nemeth, and Mary Diddick. Due to the current health restrictions, his funeral will be private and at the convenience of his family. Interment will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Scott Twp. Arrangements Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence visit the funeral home website.

Published in The Trentonian from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
