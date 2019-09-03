|
John Hayes Jr. age 64 of Trenton, NJ passed away August 27, 2019 at Chandler Hall, Newtown, PA. Born in Clarksburg, New Jersey, he was a resident of Trenton for fifty years. He was a graduate of Hamilton High West High School, Hamilton, NJ. Mr. Hayes was employed as a twenty-four hour Maintenance Man at North 25 for fifteen years, and the State of New Jersey for seventeen years. He is the son of the late John Hayes Sr. and Gladys Hayes, and uncle of the late Andre Ivery. He leaves to mourn his death his wife, Catherine Hayes, two children; Janice (Alterrick) and Frankie (Courtney), his sister, Betty Wade (Virgil), his nephew, Timothy Tarver (Ruth), his great-nephew, Andre Ivery Jr., his great nieces; Andrea Robinson and Cashmere Robinson, and a host of great-great nieces and nephews, sisters- in law, brothers-in-law, relatives, and friends ,and his special friends; Jerome Walker, Charles Tickett, Timothy Tarver Sr. and cousin, Aaron Johnson. Funeral service will be 11am Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave., Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 4, 2019