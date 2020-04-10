|
|
John (Tucky) J. Forker, age 73 of Monroe Twp., passed away suddenly on April 5, 2020 in Stuart, FL following a hard fought battle with cancer. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident, John was a US Army Veteran serving In Korea during the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant Combat Army Engineer. Following his service, he went to work for the State of NJ working in the Departments of Community Affairs, Human Services and Corrections. He retired from the State of NJ as the Director of the Office of Institutional Support, Department of Corrections. John was predeceased by his mother Margaret Sweeny Capizzi and his close uncle and aunt, Bob and Dolores Sweeny. He is survived by his Uncle, Fr. Richard Sweeny, a special friend, Carol Daly and his siblings, Ed (Kate) Forker, Judy (Greg) Rynkewicz, Jay (Jeannie) Capizzi and Tim Capizzi; his nieces and nephews whom he loved and spoiled, Adam Forker, Alison (Bob) Giquinto, Joe (Dawn) Capizzi, Doug and Sean Rynkewicz, Abigail and Lindsey Capizzi, Madeline, Joellie and Aidan Giquinto, Leo and Lianna Capizzi, Essence Lynch and many close cousins. John had numerous good friends including lifelong friends with whom he graduated from Notre Dame High School. During his high school days he was renowned for his dancing skills (TuckaphonicTuck) on shows in the Philadelphia area including Jerry Blavett and American Bandstand. His love of family was superseded only by his love of golf. John was an avid golfer, and most recently lived in the Rossmoor Community which, of course, had a golf course. He had many golf buddies there who will miss him deeply as well. Private Cremation was held, A Memorial Service will be scheduled and announced at a later date with interment in Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 11, 2020