John Keese Jr. of Trenton, NJ passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Lourdes at Virtua Hospital. Born in Trenton, NJ, he was a graduate of Trenton Central High School class of 1972, Mercer County Community College and Drexel University. He worked for the State of New Jersey, Department of Transportation as an auditor for more than 25 years and was a member of Change Church in Westampton, NJ. John is survived by his father, John Keese, Sr.; his wife, Cheryl Teel-Keese; his daughters, Tiffanie (Anthony) of California; Megan (Arthur) and Mallory (Matt) of Trenton; his son, John (Jasmine) of Bellmawr; brother, Timothy of Georgia; four sisters, Doris of Willingboro, Linda (Stephen) of Delaware, Judy of Virginia, and Beverly (Roscoe) of Trenton; and his grandchildren Javier and Janiah. He is also survived by a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his best friend, Carl McCall. He was predeceased by his mother, Sudie Keese and his brother, Stanley Keese.



