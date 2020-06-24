John Shulgach, 92, of Trenton went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Browarky, Ukraine, and displaced from his homeland during World War II, his family relocated to Brazil and eventually emigrated into the U.S. in 1955 where John worked as a tool and die maker for Roller Bearing Co. of West Trenton for 36 years. John loved God and his family, and was dedicated to his church, First Ukrainian Evangelical Baptist Church of Levittown PA, where he served as treasurer for many years. Always willing to help, John was very handy and could fix anything, even built his family's home in Trenton. His kind and generous heart will be missed by all. John is predeceased by his beloved wife Nadia Janovsky; parents Stefan and Maria Lesivnenko; son George Shulgach; brother Alexander Shulgach.
Surviving are his son Nicholas & wife Deborah Shulgach of Oradell NJ; daughter Lili & husband David Hagenbuch of Mechanicsburg PA; sister-in-law Valentina Jensen of Spring Hill FL; daughter-in-law Lilliana Shulgach of Bel Air MD; grandchildren Alexander, Nina, Jonathan, Steven, Leah, Andrei, Oksanna and Daniel.
A private family funeral service was held at Winowicz Funeral Home, Trenton. Burial followed in the family plot in Morrisville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org.
Surviving are his son Nicholas & wife Deborah Shulgach of Oradell NJ; daughter Lili & husband David Hagenbuch of Mechanicsburg PA; sister-in-law Valentina Jensen of Spring Hill FL; daughter-in-law Lilliana Shulgach of Bel Air MD; grandchildren Alexander, Nina, Jonathan, Steven, Leah, Andrei, Oksanna and Daniel.
A private family funeral service was held at Winowicz Funeral Home, Trenton. Burial followed in the family plot in Morrisville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.