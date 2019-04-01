|
John C.E. "Gene" Strycharz, 90, passed away on Monday March 25, 2019 at Arcadia Nursing Home.
Son of the late John & Agnes Poczatek Strycharz; Husband of the late Ruth E Freeman Strycharz; brother of the late Stanley, Martin, Thomas, Catherine and Agnes Strycharz and Balnche Bernhardt and Ann Landolfi.
Surviving Gene is his sister in law Ann Freeman of Koloa, Hawaii; as well as several nieces, nephews, Godchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Born in Trenton he was a life long Trenton and Mercerville resident. Gene retired in 1991 after 37 years of service as Assistant Foreman, Maintenance with the State of NJ Department of Transportation Ewing Complex, where he was then assigned to the mail room, Central Services, Core Section Division, Highway Equipment Division at both Woodstown & Lawrence Yard on Route 1. He was a member of the Hamilton Republican Club and a Charter Member of the D.O.T. Retires Association . Gene enjoyed traveling with his wife Ruth on D.O.T.R.A bus trips and special events where he would record entire functions for all D.O.T.R.A members' appreciation and the association history. After 30 years of vacationing to Wildwood Gene and Ruth started cursing to Caribean ports of call.
Gene was a die-hard Duke University Baskeball Fan, loved saltwater fishing and just enjoyed all sports overall. He was well know in the area for cutting the grass at families cemetery plots, at the local Polish and Ukrainian Church Cemeteries. Mr. Strycharz also would help neighbors beautify their lawns and yards with his gardening perspective.
Funeral will be held Tuesday morning April 2 at 10:30am from the Winowicz Funeral Chapel 865 Brunswick Avenue North Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00am from St. Hedwig's Catholic Church with Rev. Dr. Jacek W. Labinski presiding. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton Township. Calling hours will be on Monday night 6:00pm to 8:00pm and again from 9:30am to 10:30am at the funeral chapel on Tuesday morning.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 30, 2019