|
|
John T. Woodcock, 68, of Columbus, NJ, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in The University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pa., with his loving family by his side. Born in Trenton he was a lifelong area resident before recently moving to Columbus. He graduated from Sacred Heart Grammar School, Cathedral High School class of 1969 and Kodak School of Photography and State Police Fingerprint Training. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving on the USS America and the recipient of The National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. He was employed by NJ State Police from 1972-1973 and then the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office from 1973 until his retirement in 2004 as Chief of The Identification Office. He was a Board member of Trenton Police Athletic League and a member of The Hibernian’s, Bordentown Elks and Sunshine Foundation. He also coached for Holy Cross Grammar School Girls Basketball and Softball. Predeceased by his parents, Benny Rogalski and Pat Chonos Woodcock and his wife’s parents, Paul and Angelina Costanza Nagy. John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Erminia (Ermie) Nagy Woodcock; daughters, Angela Craparotta and Colin Duffy and Tara Woodcock and James Buzgo ; brother Joe and wife Ruth Woodcock; sisters, Kathy and husband Bob Ruginis and Pat and husband Scott Sterling; and nieces, nephews and cousins and very special friends, Charlie and Josie Armenti. The funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. From the Gruerio Funeral home, 311 Chestnut Avenue, Trenton. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at lla.m. At Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church, 3816 East State Street Extension, Hamilton. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 400 Woolsey Street, Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects to John’s family on Monday from 5-9 p.m. And Tuesday from 9:15-10 a.m. At the Gruerio Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to: Trenton Police Athletic League, P.O. Box 4193,Trenton, NJ 08610, telephone 609-396-0325.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 20, 2019