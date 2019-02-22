|
|
Joseph H. Bryant age 89 of Willingboro, NJ, passed away February 14, 2019 at home. Born in Awendaw, SC. He was a resident of the Willingboro community for thirty-eight years. He attended school in Mt. Pleasant, SC for twelve years. Mr. Bryant was employed by New Libson Developmental Center as a Caregiver. He was a member of the United States Army from 1950-1980, retiring as a Sergeant Major, and a member of the Main Chapel in Fort Dix, NJ, and a bowling league. He was the son of the late Fannie Hutchinson-Green and William Bryant, brother of the late Lillie Mae Bryant, Albertha Brisbane, Hattie Mae Harris, and Virginia Mackey, and father of the late Gloria Pickett and Judy Grange. Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife, Erika Bryant, two daughters; Ann Roberts (Cecil), and Tina Bryant, ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, three brothers; Thomas Bryant, William Hutchinson (Rose), and Thomas Green Jr., one sister; Jesse Bell Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends. Funeral service will be 11am Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Main Chapel, 5240 New Jersey Ave., Fort Dix, NJ. Calling hour will be 10am until the time of service at the chapel. Interment will be at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 23, 2019