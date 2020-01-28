|
Joseph L. Suosso Jr. 76 of Ewing Township passed away on Sunday, January 26th at his home with his family by his side after a long battle with Parkinson’s. Joseph was pre-deceased by his father Joseph L. Suosso Sr. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 52 years Carol Suosso; children Joseph L. Suosso III & wife Kristine of Hamilton and Lisa Suosso Cannon & husband Sebastian of Morrisville Pa; 6 grandchildren Michael & Mackenzie Suosso, Lyndsey, Jason, Joshua and Steven Cannon; mother Pat Suosso and sister Ann Marie Suosso of Hamilton; Aunts, Sophie Smith of Ewing Township, Merle Kelly of Lawrenceville, nephew Charles (Chic) DiNatale of Hamilton, niece Ticia Cook and numerous cousins. Joe was a sports enthusiast who loved his Indianapolis Colts. He was an avid soccer player and baseball player throughout his youth. He was inducted into the Hamilton High School West Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005, class of 1962 as well as the Mercer County Soccer Hall of Fame in 2004. He won many accolades throughout his soccer career with his selections to the All-City, All County and All-State soccer teams during his high school years. Joe was also an avid golfer who enjoyed his time at his vacation home in Pocono Farms, PA where he was a member who played golf regularly at the Pocono Farms Country Club. He was well known for his generosity as he sponsored an annual golf tournament (The Suosso Invitational) for 25 years with all proceeds supporting the Pocono Farms Junior Golf League for scholarships as well as the Pocono Farms Swim club. Coaching was also one of Joe’s favorite things to do. He spent over 15 years coaching some of the most talented soccer players in the area while working with St. Hedwig’s CYO, Houghton Inn, Hamilton Elks, West End and the New Jersey Highlanders soccer teams. When not coaching or playing soccer, Joe enjoyed bowling. He bowled a perfect 300 game at Hamilton Lanes in November of 1967. He continued his love for bowling as a member of the St. Hedwig’s Holy Name bowling team. Along with his enthusiasm for playing and coaching various sports, Joe was a Carpenter who specialized in Lathing. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union representing Local 781 before they merged to Local 254. He also spent time as a member of the St. Hedwig’s Knights of Columbus. A funeral will be held Thursday January 30th, from the Winowicz Funeral Chapel at 9:30am. Calling Hours will be on Wednesday evening from 5:30pm-8pm and again on Thursday morning from 8:30am to 9:30am at the Winowicz Funeral Chapel at 865 Brunswick Avenue, North Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday at 10am from St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church with Rev. Jacek W. Labinski presiding. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Hamilton Township. In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested Mass cards or donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 in Joe’s honor.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 29, 2020