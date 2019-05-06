|
|
June B. Valley, 87, of Lawrenceville, NJ, passed away on May 2, 2019 at Morris Hall Senior Care Communities in Lawrenceville. Born in Bordentown, NJ, June earned a B.A. and M.A. in English Literature from The College of New Jersey before receiving her Ph.D. in English Literature from Howard University in Washington, D.C. June taught at Florence High School before serving as a professor at The College of NJ, Howard University, and Mercer County Community College. Predeceased by her former husband, Glen Valley; parents, Dorothy and Clarence Banks; daughter, Roxanne Valley; and brother, LeRoi Banks, June leaves to mourn and cherish precious memories her sons, Galen Valley and Dr. Robert Valley (Denise Donaldson); five grandchildren, Christian Pleskov (Igor), Galen Eppley Jr., and Brendan, Lauren, and Taylor Valley; one great grandson, Marcus Pleskov; two sisters, Vivian Dorcas and Phyllis Banks; cousins, Gwen, Yvette, and Robin Miller and a host of other cousins in Philadelphia, PA; and close friends, Gilbert Baber, Dori Seider, Sita Nilekani, and Mary Eppley. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun St., Trenton, NJ 08638. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10 to 11 am at the chapel. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements: Campbell Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Trentonian on May 7, 2019