Karl “Skip” Reed Blackwell Jr., passed away of natural causes on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Atrium of Lawrenceville. He was 75 years of age. Karl was born on May 31, 1943 and graduated from Trenton Central High School in 1962. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. He was later employed by Mercer County Community College as a security officer where he retired in 2016 after 40 plus years of service. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Blackwell, of 52 years and his three sons, Karl, Jazzme, and Loronz. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the New Holy Cross Church of Christ, 500 E. State Street, Trenton, NJ, 08609. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service
Published in The Trentonian on May 12, 2019
