Karl Schott, 83, of Yardville, passed away suddenly on Monday December 16, 2019. Born in Giessen, Germany, Karl moved to the Trenton area in 1946, and has been a lifelong Trenton/Yardville area resident. Karl worked at Cannizzaro Bakery, then he worked at U.S. Steel for 28 years until his retirement. He also was a member of the National Guards. In his younger years he liked Stock Car Racing and enjoyed working out and bodybuilding at the gym of Jule Dolci. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Son of the late Henry and Erna Wendel Schott, brother of the late Inge Cannizzaro, great grandfather of the late Kelsey Ann Pierce, uncle of the late Carmen Cannizzaro, Jr., he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jane Breazeale Schott; three children and their spouses, Deborah and James Parsons, Annmarie and Bruce Aldea, and Karl H. and Jennifer Schott, Jr.; six grandchildren, Spanky (Emery) Aldea, Jesci (Jeff) Pierce, Matthew (Emily Rose) Parsons, Jared Parsons, and Juliana Rose Schott and Karl Adam Schott; two great grandchildren, Austin Pierce and Lorelei Aldea. The funeral will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, December 21, 2019, at the Buklad-Merlino Memorial Home, 2141 South Broad Street in Hamilton with local clergy officiating. Burial will follow in Colonial Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may attend a visitation on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the memorial home.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 18, 2019