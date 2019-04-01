|
Katherine M. Bryant, 64 of Trenton, NJ departed this life on March 26, 2019 at Capital Health, Hopewell Campus. Born in Trenton, NJ Katherine was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Trenton Central High School. She was employed by the State of New Jersey Division of Pensions and Benefits for over 25 years. Kathy, affectionately known as “Killer” was a fun-loving woman with a nurturing spirit. Her presence was felt when she walked into a room. Suddenly, the room was brighter and filled with laughter and love. No matter who you were, Kathy would do anything she could to help those in need. Her witty, charming and hilarious character attracted many. Kathy loved reading good books, family gatherings, and telling great stories. Family was her #1 priority, and she’d go hard “to the end of the earth” for them all! She will forever be remembered as a “Matriarch & Iconic Woman”. Katherine was predeceased by her parents, Major O. Bryant and Gwendolyn Jean (Maxwell) Bryant; a brother, Albert Bryant; a sister, Elizabeth “Peanut” Bryant and a brother-in-law, Nathaniel Williams. She is survived by a son, Shawn McRae, Jr.; a daughter, Lillian McRae; three grandchildren, Shane Kenneth Gady, Elijah Joel McRae and Lila Marie McBride; three brothers, Gregory Maxwell (Yvonne), Michael Roberts and Ivory Bryant; two sisters, Deborah Williams and Patricia McEwen (Ronald, Sr.); an aunt, Alice Barfield; 13 nieces, 14 nephews, cousins and friends including a special friend, Measie Reed. Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00pm at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be Thursday from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the chapel.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 2, 2019