|
|
Kathleen Agnes McCue (Rittmann)
Kathleen A. McCue 89 years old entered into eternal rest and the presence of the Lord's loving care on November 21, 2019 at her home. Kathleen was born on November 8, 1930 in Trenton, NJ and has resided in Hamilton Square, NJ for over 61 years, since 1958. She lived her life with kindness, dignity and courage. Kathleen loved her role as a wife, mother, grandmother and nurse.
Kathleen met and married Earl E. McCue while she was working at Fort Dix, NJ. Following a life as a wife, mother of four children and homemaker for over 25 years when her husband's health failed, she returned to work as Licensed Practical Nurse in 1980. Kathleen was employed by St. Francis Medical Center on the Oncology Unit. She retired from the hospital in 1995 but continued in her nursing career as a staff nurse on the 500 Hall at Hamilton Continuing Care Center. She retired a second time in January 2012.
Following her 32 years of nursing, she enjoyed spending her time babysitting her youngest grandchild during his baby and toddler years. Kathleen always enjoyed her time spent with family and would frequently travel to the mid-western states and spend time visiting her sons and grandchildren living there. She lived a full life giving gifts of time, understanding and humor. Kathleen was very proud of her family and in her calm way always found a positive point to any negative situation. She believed all events have a reason in the over-all plan of your life that leads you on the road you are meant to travel. She will be missed but we will have many good memories to hold in our hearts as nothing loved is ever lost.
Kathleen is pre-deceased by her parents Frederick and Agnes Rittmann, her husband Earl E. McCue, her sister Emily Maurizi and special aunts Emily Thompson and Mildred Goldsmith.
Kathleen leaves to celebrate her life and memories, her Son David (Nicole) McCue, Montana; Grandson, Christopher McCue, Montana; Son Jeffrey McCue, New Jersey; Son Earl Eugene (Sharon) Grandchildren Beau, Brenna, Brock McCue, Washington State; Daughter Joan (James) Rice Granddaughter Rebecca McCue , Grandson Joshua Rice, New Jersey; Nephew James Maurizi, Niece Laura Perno New Jersey; Sister-in-law Pam (Dale) Weeder, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews living in South Dakota, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and California.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 343 S. Broad Street, Trenton, NJ 08609 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00AM with a Visitation from 9AM to 10AM (prior to mass). Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton Township. Arrangements under the Murphy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1863 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton Township, NJ 08619.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 24, 2019