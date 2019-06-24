|
|
Kathryn Elizabeth Hines (Betty), 85 years old of Egg Harbor Township passed away peacefully at Shore Memorial Hospital on June 20, 2019. Betty was predeceased by her parents Kathryn Elizabeth Hines and Walter Joseph Hines. Betty is survived by her sister Patricia Trimble of Turnersville NJ, her nieces Lynne Pagano (Jeffrey), Elizabeth Holland (Edward), Anne Trimble and her nephew John Trimble Jr (Cathy). She is also survived by 9 grand nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Sunday June 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Adams -Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield NJ 08225. Friends may call from 12:30 pm until the time of the service Sunday. Arrangements by and condolences at www.Adams-Perfect.com.
Published in The Trentonian on June 25, 2019