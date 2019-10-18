|
Kathryn Casimira Malewicz Molis, 102, of Burnsville, NC, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Madison Health & Rehabilitation in Mars Hill, NC. A native of Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Jozef and Helena Fronczek Malewicz. She was the wife of Al “Dearie” Molis who passed away in 1983. Kathryn was also preceded in death by 2 sisters and 11 brothers. As the quintessential 1950’s homemaker, Kathryn assumed the responsibilities of maintaining the inside of the house and raising their 2 daughters. She continued to do so for the next 30 years, but after Al’s sudden death, she remained self-sufficient in her home until moving to Burnsville in March 2019. Her final move to assisted living in Madison County, NC occurred later this year. Surviving are 2 daughters: Judith Molis of Bordentown Township, NJ and Christine Carter and husband, James, of Burnsville. Dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, close family friends and former neighbors also survive. Kathryn was a devout Roman Catholic. She prayed the rosary everyday asking the Blessed Mother to intercede for those in need. She was a caring wife, mother, aunt, friend and neighbor. She remained faithful to the memory of her late husband, the love of her life. Now in death they are all reunited. A Memorial Service, Mass and burial will be in Old St. Hedwig’s Cemetery in Hamilton, NJ, later this year, where she will be buried with her “Dearie”. To view this obituary online or send a condolence visit www.holcombebrothers.com. Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home in Burnsville, NC is assisting the Molis family.
