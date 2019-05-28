|
|
Kenneth Robert Davis, Sr., 58, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home.
Born in Trenton he was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Trenton Central High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Kenneth was a welder by trade for most of his life.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles T. Davis and Helen O. (Vahaly) Davis.
Surviving are his children, Melanie Colon, Kenneth Robert Davis, Jr. and wife Angela, Rachael Davis , Eleanor Davis and Violet Meagher-Fink; 10 brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Gavin and Gianna Colon, Chance and Kaelynn Weatherbee and Lucia Davis.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 8:00p.m with clergy from Hungarian Reform Church officiating at the Gruerio Funeral Home, 311 Chestnut Avenue, Trenton. Cremation will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects to Kenneth's family on Tuesday from 6:00-8:00p.m at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the Hungarian Reform Church for all their assistance.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to: Hungarian Reform Church, 105 Grand Street, Trenton, NJ 08611.
Published in The Trentonian on May 28, 2019