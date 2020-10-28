Kenneth F. Teffenhart of Southampton, NJ formerly of Cranbury, NJ died Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was 72. Son of the late John and Annie Teffenhart and son-in-law of the late Walter and Eva Sweeney, Ken is survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny) L. (nee Sweeney); his daughter Patricia A. (Jason Maikos) Teffenhart; his grandson, Lincoln T. Maikos; his brother, Jack Teffenhart (Mary); his sisters-in-law, Beverly Connelly (Tom) and Nancy Sweeney; and many nieces and nephews. Ken was employed with PSE&G for 36 years. He was actively engaged in his community, including serving as the Chief Engineer of Presidential Lakes Fire Co. and a member of “Not a Club Just Friends Car Group”. Due to COVID-19, the family is holding private funeral services, but will convene a Celebration of Life at a future date. Donations in Ken’s memory can be made to Friends of Burlington County Animal Shelter (http://www.friendsofbcas.org
) or the National Kidney Foundation
(https://www.kidney.org
). Condolences can be sent at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
.