Kenneth M. Paul, 58, of Ewing, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 8th after a brave battle with cancer. Born and raised in Ewing, NJ, Kenny attended both Ewing High School as well as Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, NJ before graduating from the latter in 1979. Until his cancer diagnosis in July of 2014, he was a Union Iron Worker with Local 68 of Trenton, NJ for 35 years. Ken was an animal lover and a sports enthusiast with a passion for the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He also enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and golfing. Ken was a tough man with a soft heart whose witty sense of humor could make anyone laugh. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Son of the late Samuel Paul of Titusville, NJ, Ken is survived by his daughter, Crystal Paul of Fairless Hills, PA; his mother Carol Harrison and step-father William Harrison of Greenbackville, VA; his daughter’s mother and longtime friend Renae Dudich of Hamilton, NJ; his two brothers Steven Paul of Johnson City, Tennessee and Gregory Paul of Ewing, NJ; one nephew, two nieces, many extended family members and an abundance of friends and loved ones. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13th from 10am- 11am at Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Rd., Pennington, NJ 08534 with a service to follow at the same location with Deacon Moore Hank from St. James Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Kenny’s name to either EASEL Animal Rescue League 4 Jake Garzio Drive, Ewing, NJ 08628 or Ewing Little League Association at 1550 Parkside Avenue, Ewing, NJ 08638. Condolences may be made to www.WilsonApple.com.
Published in The Trentonian on May 11, 2019