Kerri Linnea Hegner, 32, passed away in Orange Park, FL on June 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Kerri is proceeded in death by her paternal grandfather, Richard Hegner and maternal grandparents, Roger and Marion Berg. Kerri is survived by her parents, Richard Hegner and Carla Nero, paternal grandmother, Ann Hegner, brothers Richard (RJ) Hegner and Matthew Nero and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. While fighting her own battle with cancer, Kerri volunteered and championed for others also fighting breast cancer. Kerri will always be remembered for her radiant smile, laughter, positive attitude, zest for life and always putting others’ needs before her own. Kerri’s Memorial Service was held on June 15, 2019, under the direction of Jacksonville Memorial Gardens, FL.
Published in The Trentonian on July 15, 2019