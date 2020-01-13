|
|
Kim Seldon departed this earth on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Capital Health System, Hopewell Campus. Kim was born on February 5, 1970 in Trenton, NJ to Antonio and Victoria Seldon. Predeceased in death by her paternal grandfather, Bishop Handy L. Seldon; maternal grandparents, James and Julia Hilliard; and best friend Angel Upshur. Kim leaves to cherish her memory paternal grandmother, Elena Seldon; parents Antonio Kikoy (Michelle) Seldon and Victoria (Leon) Alexander; children, Kikoy Seldon, Aignee, Cortez and Coleon Williams; grandchildren, J’Ani and Milani Williams; siblings, Antonio (Ryane) Seldon, Christopher Michael, Christina Marie, Christin Antonia and Christie Michelle Seldon; uncles, Philander Seldon (Sonia), Handy Seldon Jr. and Joseph (Doris) Robinson; aunts, Patricia Garnett Pride (Duke), Catherine Smith, Carmen Seldon, Elena Seldon Williams, Learie Seldon, Christina Johnson, Shelby Seldon Walker, Margo (Charlie) James, Nancy, Alice, Tynnetta and Jaimeta Hilliard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones, including her godmother Alma Vincent, god brothers Samuel and Troy Vincent, goddaughter Savannah Upshur and best friend Tyese Gibson. Funeral service will be 11am Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church 626 S. Olden Ave. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the church. Interment Greenwood Cemetery Hamilton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 14, 2020