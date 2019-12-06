|
Lamar “Marty” Davis, 84 of Ewing, NJ departed this life on December 3, 2019. Born in Camilla, Georgia, Lamar was a lifelong Trenton resident. Lamar served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. Upon his discharge, he moved to Trenton, NJ where he held various jobs to include training with Job Corps and working at the Palmer Inn in Princeton. He would eventually settle into a lasting career with the United States Postal Service; where he retired in 1987 after 25 years of service. Upon his retirement, Lamar embarked on a new career with Senior Care Corporation. Lamar accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Beulah Baptist Church and later attended Peddie Baptist Church both located in Camilla. He later united with the Union Baptist Church with his family until the time of his passing. For 45 years, Lamar was married to his devoted wife the late Mildred Davis. From this union, they had one daughter, Sherri and granddaughter, Candace. Son of the late Toby and Mamie Davis, husband of the late Mildred Davis; predeceased by ten siblings, Alma Holmes, Eva Powell, Charles Davis, William Davis, Willie Davis, Toby Davis, Ernest Davis, Olivia Davis, Ann Turner and Mamie Gaither. He is survived by his children, Lamar R. Davis of Raleigh NC, Martin Davis of Langhorne, PA; Timothy Baylor (Staci) of Delran, NJ; Darrell Baylor (Desma) of Ewing, NJ; Angela Baylor-Baker (John) of Trenton, NJ; Bill Baylor of Collingswood, NJ and Sherri L. Davis-Carr (Frank) of Ewing, NJ; four sisters Geraldine Baltimore, Frances Haliburton (Jimmy), Wilma Redden (Lewis), Ruby Lloyd (James) all of Detroit, MI; one sister in-law Sharon D. Davis of Ewing, NJ; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews and special lifelong friends. Homegoing services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11am at Union Baptist Church, 301 Pennington Ave, Trenton. Calling hours will be from 9am to time of service. Interment will be in the Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ. Arrangements are by Hughes Funeral Home, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 7, 2019