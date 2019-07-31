|
|
Larry E. Holmes age 69 of Hamilton, NJ passed away July 28, 2019 at St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center, Lawrenceville, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was a resident of Hamilton, NJ for forty-seven years. He was educated in the Philadelphia School System. He was employed by the Hamilton Township Board of Education. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and was honorably discharged. He was actively involved in the American Veterans and Associations. Larry was predeceased in death by his son, Kevin Holmes, his sisters; Yvonne Holmes, Margaret Holmes-Lanier, and Cassandra Holmes- Green, and his brother, Herman Holmes. He is survived by his devoted wife of forty-seven years, Mary Ella McGee Holmes, three sons; Darrin, Lawrence, and Daniel, one brother, John Wesley Holmes (Mary Francis), one sister, Theresa Roberson (Sam), one sister-in-law, Deborah Holmes-Cook (Jerry), two brothers-in-law, Leon McGee and Edward Schanck, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two Goddaughters; Alfreda Suggs Reed and Starletta Knight, two longtime friends and fellow sportsmen; Sheldon Barge and Roger Lewis, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave., Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 1, 2019