Larry Lee Jackson
Larry Lee Jackson, 65, departed this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Trenton and a lifelong resident, he was a graduate of Trenton Public Schools and attended Trenton State College He was formerly employed by Trane Inc. (General Electric Co.) for several years. He was a member of Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church and sang with the Male Chorus. Larry was predeceased by his brother, James Darnel Jackson and his father, James Jackson. He is survived by his son, Larry Omar Jackson; mother, Ethel Jackson; 3 sisters, Elizabeth, Nancy and Janie and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service.

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
